The first episode of the sixth season of IAAF Inside Athletics is available to watch online now and features an exclusive interview with rising sprint star Christian Coleman of the US.

The 21-year-old produced a breakout season in 2017, capped with a silver medal-winning performance in the 100m at the IAAF World Championships London 2017. In the run-up to London, he also claimed NCAA double victories indoors --at 60m and 200m-- and outdoors --100m and 200m-- and ended the season as the world leader at 9.82 and the joint ninth fastest man of all-time.

IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

IAAF