As we continue our countdown to the start of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, we take a look at a rip-snorting quintet of memorably tight World Championship finishes.

2003 – Men’s 100m final

Kim Collins (far right) wins the 100m at the 2003 IAAF World Championships in Paris (Getty Images) © Copyright

Just 0.01 separated the three medallists in a desperately tight finish at the Stade de France in Paris.

In a medal decider with no clear favourite, Kim Collins from St Kitts and Nevis made a blistering start from lane one only to see with advantage steadily eroded in the second half of the race by World U20 champion Darrel Brown of Trinidad & Tobago and Great Britain’s Olympic 200m silver medallist Darren Campbell. In a desperate lunge for the line Collins, the Commonwealth champion, held on for gold in 10.07 with teenager Brown and Campbell sharing the same time of 10.08, taking the silver and bronze, respectively.

2007 – Women’s 100m final

Veronica Campbell-Brown (far left) on her way to winning the 100m at the 2007 IAAF World Championships in Osaka (Getty Images) © Copyright

With just 0.002 seconds separating the gold and silver medallists Lauryn Williams and Veronica Campbell-Brown and just 0.05 spanning the top five, this heart-stopping final in Osaka can lay claim to being one the closest in history.

Williams made the quickest start but Campbell-Brown finished powerfully and nothing appeared to separate the pair as they flashed across the line in an official 11.01. After a long delay the judges finally gave the verdict to Williams of the US. Her countrywoman Carmelita Jeter claimed bronze – just 0.01 back.

1987 – Men’s 400m hurdles final

Ed Moses wins the 400m hurdles at the 1987 IAAF World Championships in Rome (AFP / Getty Images) © Copyright

A classic battle between three titans of the event.

Earlier that year in Madrid, Edwin Moses had surrendered his incredible winning sequence stretching back ten years and 122 competitions to Danny Harris and their battle in Rome was eagerly anticipated. Coming off the final bend the long-striding Moses held a clear three-metre lead from Harris and the German Harald Schmid, who coincidentally had been the last person before Harris to defeat Moses a decade earlier. Gradually Moses’ advantage evaporated but in a thrilling finale he held on for a dramatic win in a championship record 47.46 – 0.02 clear of both Harris and Schmid, who claimed the minor medals.

1987 – Men’s 200m final

Calvin Smith (far left) wins the 200m at the 1987 IAAF World Championships in Rome (AFP / Getty Images) © Copyright

Calvin Smith mounted a successful defence of his title in Rome thanks to an improbable late surge to move from fifth to gold in the final 50 metres.

Running in lane eight, the American appeared out of contention as John Regis dominated for much of the race. However, as the muscular Briton tied up in the final few strides unheralded French sprinter Gilles Queneherve appeared poised for gold only for Smith’s late dive for the line. The top two were credited with the same time of 20.16 – 0.02 ahead of Regis in bronze.

2015 – Women’s Marathon

Mare Dibaba wins the marathon at the IAAF World Chamionships, Beijing 2015 (Getty Images) © Copyright

Four women entered Beijing’s stunning Bird’s Nest Stadium still with chances of striking gold after an an epic 42.2km scrap.

However, in a thrilling finish the 1.51m tall Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia responded to the looming threat of Kenya’s Helah Kiprop to kick clear and land a narrow one second victory in 2:27:35. A mere seven seconds separated the first four in the closest marathon tussle in World Championship history.

Steve Landells for the IAAF