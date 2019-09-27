Jonathan Sacoor, the world U20 400m champion, stars in the 11th episode of the latest season of IAAF Inside Athletics.

The 19-year-old first attracted attention in 2017 when clocking 46.21 at age 17 to finish fourth at the national senior championships. He ended that year with a third place finish in the event at the European Junior Championships.

He dipped under 46 seconds for the first time at the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018, clocking 45.72 to win his semi. He smashed that mark the following day, running 45.03 to claim the title. He ended 2018 as part of the victorious Belgian quartet that struck 4x400m relay gold at the European Championships.

