Kevin Mayer, the world record-holder in the decathlon, stars in the tenth episode of the latest season of IAAF Inside Athletics.

The 27-year-old Frenchman came into prominence at the U20 level, taking the world youth title in the octathlon in 2009 and world junior title in the decathlon in 2010.

His rise through the ranks continued, with silver at the 2016 Olympic Games and the world title in London one year later. Mayer then crashed out at the European championships last year after fouling out in the long jump but bounced back in September in Talence where he tallied 9126 points to break the previous world record by 81 points.







