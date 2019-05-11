Dawn Harper Nelson stars in the fifth episode of the latest season of IAAF Inside Athletics.

Harper Nelson won the 2008 Olympic title and went on to compete at five consecutive World Championships and the 2012 Olympic Games - no mean feat, given how competitive the discipline is in the USA. She earned world bronze in 2011, Olympic silver in 2012 and world silver in 2017.

She retired at the end of the 2018 season and revealed she was pregnant with her first child.







