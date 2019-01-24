Michael Norman stars in the eighth episode of the latest season of IAAF Inside Athletics.

The US sprinter is one of the most talked-about rising talents in athletics. Winner of the world U20 200m and 4x100m titles in 2016, Norman won NCAA titles at 400m indoors and out in 2018.

He clocked PBs of 43.61 and 19.84 for 400m and 200m last year, but this year he has already improved on his 400m PB with 43.45 and equalled his 200m PB when winning at the IAAF World Challenge meeting in Osaka.







Previews of IAAF Inside Athletics are first released on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. The extended cut follows a few days later on our YouTube channel.

IAAF