The third episode of the sixth season of IAAF Inside Athletics is available to watch online now and features an exclusive interview with Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall.

Just three weeks after earning silver at the IAAF World U20 Championships Bydgoszcz 2016, Marschall made his Olympic debut in Rio. He went on to finish seventh at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 and fourth at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, confirming his status as a rising star of the event.

IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

