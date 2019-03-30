Over the first nine days of 2019, we are taking a look at nine things we’re really looking forward to as we enter another IAAF World Athletics Championships year.

We've looked at some returning stars and some emerging stars. We also examined some of the world records that could fall in 2019 and then moved on to key head-to-heads, technology innovations, a return to true cross country, excitement on the roads and the one-year countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Today the series concludes and, still holding on to the festivities of the New Year, it's...

Time to dance!

We'll just let the videos do the talking here. Because in 2019 we want to see more of this...



...and this...

It's a #TeamAsiaPacific dance off🕺💃



Abdalelah Haroun and @almbrek96 are in a relaxed mood for day 2 of the IAAF Continental Cup🐯



Which event are you most excited for today?🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIvfSK48pi — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 9, 2018



...not forgetting this guy...



...and some of this at the IAAF World Relays...



Here's to all the things to look forward to in 2019!