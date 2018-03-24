The second episode of the sixth season of IAAF Inside Athletics is available to watch online now and features an exclusive interview with Venezuela's world triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas.

The 22-year-old made a big breakthrough in 2016, winning the world indoor title in Portland before going on to take Olympic silver in Rio. She won the world title in London last year and successfully defended her world indoor title in Birmingham earlier this month. She was also named the IAAF's Rising Star of 2017.

IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

IAAF