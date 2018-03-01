Our end-of-year review series continues as statisticians A Lennart Julin and Mirko Jalava look back on the best throwing performances of the year.

Men's shot put

The world record turned 27 this summer so one might believe that not much is happening in the event currently, but such a contention couldn’t be more false. Actually, the event at the moment seems to be in one of its most dynamic periods ever.

Since 2000 the yearly number of 21-metre-plus putters outdoors hovered around ten until 2013 but since 2014 it has been 15, 10, 18 and this year, 22! Driving this silent revolution is a “globalisation” as the number of nations with 21m-plus athletes has increased dramatically: in 2013, the last post-Olympic year, they were just six and in 2015 still just six – but in 2017, 16!

Tom Walsh celebrates shot put gold () © Copyright

At the very top even the world record looked vulnerable after Ryan Crouser 2016 international emergence. He started 2017 impressively by consistently surpassing 22 metres and came into the IAAF World Championships London 2017 undefeated with four straight meets around 22.50. However, in London Crouser experienced technical problems and finished sixth.

Gold medal went to New Zealand’s Tom Walsh who really thrives on big occasions: personal bests at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Sopot 2014, IAAF World Championships Beijing 2015 and IAAF World Indoor Championships Portland 2016. He didn’t extend his lifetime best in London, but a 22.14m effort in the qualification was a season’s best and in the final Walsh produced the three longest marks topped by 22.03m.

There were two new members of the 22-metre club this year: Czech Tomás Stanek and Darrell Hill of the US. The Czech recorded 22.01m twice and Hill, who had finished just 11th in London, shocked everyone at the Diamond League final in Brussels by improving his persona best by half a metre to 22.44m on his last attempt.

Men’s discus throw

This event was dominated by the duo of Robert Harting and Piotr Malachowski for several seasons although the 2016 Olympic gold went to Robert’s younger brother Christoph. But 2017 became a kind of “changing of the guard” as a younger generation of throwers took charge by raising their own games noticeably.

This was evident at the World Championships which, despite an almost windless “closed” stadium, arguably held the highest standard ever. In the qualification round the cut-off mark for the first time exceeded 63 metres and in the final it took 68 metres to get a medal, which has previously only happened once (1999) at a World Championships.

This exceptional quality was no surprise but rather the logical consequence of the preceding Diamond League summer: In Oslo five men throw over 65 metres, in Stockholm five over 66 metres and in London three over 66 metres. The Stockholm meet was especially impressive with eight legal throws beyond 67 metres and another 13 beyond 65 metres!

Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania, the discus throw winner at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 (Getty Images) © Copyright

The main contenders on the circuit were Daniel Stahl, Andrius Gudzius, Fedrick Dacres and Philip Milanov and with the exception of Milanov, who missed out in qualification, they also performed well in London.

Gudzius improved his personal best to 69.21m to win by a mere two centimetres over Stahl while Dacres finished fourth behind sensation Mason Finley who set new personal bests in both round 1 and 2 of the final: 67.07m and 68.03m!

Gudzius also took the Diamond League title but overall he was 4-4 vs Stahl who in Sollentuna in June surpassed legend Ricky Bruch’s 71.26m national record from 1984 by three centimetres. That 71.29m was the longest throw since 2013 and moved Stahl into ninth place all-time.

Men’s hammer throw

The hammer throw has for the last three years been the almost exclusive property of Pawel Fajdek. From 2015 to2017 he registered 34 competitions beyond 80 metres vs three for the rest of the world combined! However, Fajdek has on occasion proved to be vulnerable, most noticeably at the Rio Olympics where he was eliminated in the qualification.

In London one could see that Fajdek hadn’t yet rid his mind of Rio completely but this time he in the end managed to prevail. However, in the qualification it did take two throws to get the pre-set standard of 75.50m and in the final he was trailing until the third round.

Pawel Fajdek lies in the hammer circle after winning gold (IAAF live feed) © Copyright

The only other thrower to reach beyond 80 metres this year was his countryman Wojciech Nowicki who also inflicted the only loss when winning the Polish national title, 80.47m to 78.64. But in London Nowicki also lost to neutral athlete Valeriy Pronkin.

While Fajdek and Nowicki at age 28 have been around for some years Pronkin at age 23 belongs to a younger generation that appears ready to begin to replace the establishment throwers such as Dilshod Nazarov and Krisztian Pars. Meanwhile, fourth placed Frenchman Quentin Bigot is still only 24.

Will he and Pronkin be able to improve further to become true challengers to Fajdek’s supremacy at the 80-metre level? Or should we wait for Hungary’s Bence Halász, who after a very successful junior career, in his first year with the senior implement reached the London final where he finished 10th?

Men’s javelin throw

Does anyone remember the London Olympics when Keshorn Walcott won at 84.58m and Tero Pitkämäki finished fourth at 82.80m? Now, just five years later in the same arena Walcott threw 10 centimetres less to end up seventh while Pitkämäki, despite improving by over four meters to 86.94m, had to be content with fifth place.

The last few years have seen a major resurgence and the top standard in 2017 actually was the best ever with nine throwers over 88 metres. The previous best was seven; in 2012 just one. Leading this exciting new era are Germans Thomas Röhler and Johannes Vetter. Before 2017 “never-a-bad-throw-Röhler” usually had the upper hand as Vetter was more of a hit-or-miss thrower.

Thomas Rohler unleashes his 93.90m bomb in Doha (Hasse Sjogren/Jiro Mochizuki) © Copyright

But Vetter, two years Röhler’s junior, had obviously worked hard on his consistency when preparing for 2017 and although Röhler won the season opener in Doha with a magnificent 93.90m to move to second on the all-time list, Vetter came out on top merit-wise thanks to his gold in London and by replacing Röhler as the all-time No. 2 after throwing 94.44m in Luzern in July.

That meet was the pivotal point: Röhler recorded 89.45m but still was almost humiliated by Vetter’s amazing series: 90.75m, 91.06m, 93.06m, 94.44m and 89.50m before passing his final attempt. Especially impressive was that Vetter managed to improve his personal best three more times after hitting his first ever 90-metre throw!

Despite all this the German duo didn’t have the event all to themselves. At the World Championships Röhler finished fourth behind the Czech duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Petr Frydrych while statistically the Germans were joined in the 90 metre club by countryman Andreas Hofmann and Cheng Chao-Tsun of Taipei who both produced throws beyond 91 metres at the Universiade.

Women's shot put

In the absence of New Zealand’s Valerie Adams, the clear number one athlete in this event for the last ten years, the women’s shot put crown was open for anyone to take in 2017. The 33-year-old Adams, who gave birth to daughter Kimoana Josephine on 10 October, recently saw her win streak extended to 107 finals between 2006-2014 after the disqualification of Nadzeya Ostapchuk’s results from 2005 until the end of her career in 2012.

Olympic champion Michelle Carter was nowhere near her 2016 level when she produced monster last throws of 20.21m in Portland to take the world indoor title and 20.63m for the Olympic title. The 32-year-old came to London with only a 19.34m season’s best and while not being able to challenge for gold, she won the bronze with a 19.07m effort, the lowest bronze medal result at the Olympics and World Championships indoors and outdoors combined since Helsinki 2005.

Gong Lijiao London World Title Joy 2 () © Copyright

Instead it was seasoned Chinese 28-year-old Gong Lijiao at the top of the shot put during the summer of 2017, who won each of her nine outdoor competitions. Yes, there was a peculiar 17.53m mark for third place in Neubrandenburg on July 26th, but surely that was a test of some kind and quite probably with a 5kg shot. Just two days after this meet she became the only thrower to break 20 metres this season with a 20.11m world leader in Böhmenkirch, her last competition before London. At the World Championships she took the lead from the first round and kept it through the competition. Her final two throws of 19.94m and 19.89m were much further than silver medallist Anita Márton’s 19.49m which came with her last throw. Gong finally struck gold after winning two silver and five bronze from earlier major championships and also won the IAAF Diamond League title.

Women’s discus throw

Sandra Perkovic enjoyed another near perfect season at the top of the women’s discus throw. The 27-year-old Croatian has won nearly everything since she was crowned the Olympic champion in 2012 in London. The only loss in major championships in this period came at IAAF World Championships Beijing 2015, where Cuban Denia Caballero hit a big opening throw of 69.28m to win the gold.

In 2017 Perkovic started strong, hurling her discus to a 70.23m world leader in Split at the National Winter Championships, the first women’s 70-metre discus result in the month of February. The Croatian won nine out of her 11 finals with two narrow losses against Cuban Yaimé Pérez in Stockholm and Sotteville. The last competition before the IAAF World Championships in London in Bellinzona worked as the best possible dress rehearsal. Perkovic threw a 71.41m national record and world leader in round two with another 70-metre throw of 70.05m in the final round. To give a better understanding of how good this result is, the previous time a throw this long was produced was more than 25 years ago, in Beijing on 14 March 1992 where Xiao Yanling (CHN) set a 71.68m Asian record.

Discus winner Sandra Perkovic at the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels (Getty Images) © Copyright

In London Perkovic lead from round one and threw four throws over 69 metres and two over 70. Her 70.31m winning mark was only the third time a World Championships gold was awarded following a 70-metre result. The previous ones were Bulgarian Tsvetanka Khristova’s 71.02 in Tokyo 1991 and East Germany’s Martina Hellmann’s 71.62m in Rome 1987. There was a huge throw by the 2009 World champion Dani Stevens in the last round in London. The 29-year-old Australian added 1.65m to her previous best of 67.99m set in 2014 with a 69.64m Oceania record. Rio 2016 silver medallist Mélina Robert-Michon of France won the bronze with 66.21m ahead of Yaimé Perez (64.82m), the only athlete to be able to beat Perkovic in 2017. Perkovic also won the IAAF Diamond League crown.

Women’s hammer throw

There was really no question about who would win the women’s hammer throw title in London. In the last competition before the World Championships, Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk, the world record holder with 82.98m from 2016, hit five consecutive 80-metre throws before fouling her last attempt, finishing the competition with a 82.87m result, the second longest throw of all-time. The Pole won all of her 12 finals during the summer and grabbed her third World title in London despite some early problems in the competition. She also won the IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge.

Wlodarczyk only managed 71.94m for sixth place after the first three rounds, but her fourth round effort 77.39m would have been enough for gold before her furthest throw of 77.90 coming with the next throw. The early leader in the competition was Chinese Wang Zheng, whose best placings at the IAAF World Championships were fourth in 2013 and fifth in 2015. The 30-year-old threw 75.94m in round two and 75.98m with her last effort to win her first major medal, a silver.

Anita Wlodarczyk spinning to gold at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 (Getty Images) © Copyright

Poland was awarded two medals in London as 23-year-old Malwina Kopron took big strides towards the top during the 2017 season. Kopron had thrown 75.11m before London and won the qualification with 74.97m at the World Championships before winning the bronze with 74.76m in the final. Zhang Wenxiu made a fierce attack at another medal, but the 31-year-old finished her major championships career in fourth place with 74.53m. The Chinese won a total of seven medals from Olympics and World Championships combined during her career and went on to win the National Games in September with a 75.48m season’s best. Kopron won the World Universiade in Taipei with a 76.85 personal best later in August.

Women’s javelin throw

Croatia’s Sara Kolak was crowned the Olympic champion in Rio 2016 and her 2017 season made her the number one favourite at the World Championships as well. A 68.43m world leader and national record in Lausanne in July followed by the U23 European title in Bydgoszcz, her last competition before London, underlined her favourite’s status.

World record holder Barbora Špotáková was also in good form in 2017, arriving at the World Championships after a 68.26m season’s best at the London IAAF Diamond League meeting. While the Chinese athletes were strong at the 2015 World Championships with second and fifth place finishes, they did not do well in Rio 2016. In 2017 they were better with 24-year-old Liu Shiying, who did not make the final in Rio last year, throwing a 66.47m Asian record in Kawasaki in May.

Barbora Spotakova, winner of the javelin at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 (Getty Images) © Copyright

Surprisingly it was Lu Huihui, the silver medallist from 2015, who unleashed a monstrous 67.59m Asian record in the first round of the qualification in London. The 28-year-old Lu had come to London with only a modest 62.07m season’s best. In the final the throwers were not able to reach Lu’s big mark and quite surprisingly Špotáková’s second round effort of 66.76m was enough for gold. With this win the 36-year-old Czech became only the fourth athlete in the history of World Championships to have spans of 10 years or more between titles.

The Chinese did well in the final, too. Li Lingwei took silver with a personal best of 66.25m while Lu took the bronze with 65.26m. Kolak meanwhile faded to fourth with 64.95m. Špotáková also won the IAAF Diamond League title.

Mirko Jalava (women’s events) and A. Lennart Julin (men’s events) for the IAAF