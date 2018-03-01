World 200m champion Dafne Schippers will square off against Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain in the 60m dash on 25 February at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow, the sixth and final stop on the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Dutchwoman Schippers retained her world title over 200m and captured bronze in the 100m at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 last summer, while Asher-Smith, the fastest British woman ever over 100m and 200m, finished fourth in the 200m and was part of the British women’s 4x100m relay squad that won silver.

With a combined 19 senior international medals between the pair, the 60m is sure to be one of the hottest events at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, where two qualifying heats will decide which eight athletes will then do battle for victory in the day’s final.

“I competed the first time the Grand Prix was in Glasgow back in 2016 and both the stadium and atmosphere were incredible," said Schippers, the European 200m record holder at 21.63 who also nabbed world indoor 60m silver in 2016. "I always really look forward to meetings in the UK, so to be in the field for the 60m in Glasgow is really exciting.”

“We have some very strong female sprinters in the world at the moment and Dafne is certainly one of them," Asher-Smith said. "My aim over the next few years is to keep improving and turn my 4th and 5th places into podium finishes. The races in Glasgow are sure to be great.

“I know I’ll be up against some seriously quick girls, but I got the win last time and I’ll be going for the same result this time around."

Organisers for the IAAF

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour

3 Feb – Karlsruhe

6 Feb – Düsseldorf

8 Feb – Madrid

10 Feb – Boston

15 Feb – Torun

25 Feb – Glasgow