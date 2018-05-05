One year on from his memorable victory over Olympic champion Kerron Clement at the Bislett Games, world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm will return to the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Oslo on 7 June.
Warholm set a Norwegian record of 48.25 in Oslo last year before going on to win the world title in London, again finishing ahead of Clement, who earned bronze. He ended his season with another national record, 48.22, at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.
The 22-year-old will face not only Clement, but also European champion and world silver medallist Yasmani Copello and 2014 European champion Kariem Hussein.
