The IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019 take place at Yokohama International Stadium this weekend, 11-12 May, and you can follow all the action on the IAAF website, its associated platforms and via more than 80 broadcasters from around the world.

This year's edition of the IAAF's newest World Athletics Series event features the introduction of two exciting innovations, the mixed shuttle hurdles relay and the mixed 4x2x400m relay, while teams in the traditional 4x100m and 4x400m relays will be targeting for qualification spots for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

Live coverage

The IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019 will be broadcast around the world in more than 120 territories. Fans from all other territories will have access to a live stream on the IAAF's YouTube channel: [Day 1] [Day 2]



Live action

We're providing several ways to get up to speed and stay up to speed. We'll have updates pages on Thursday and Friday providing the key goings-on in the lead-in to the championships. On Saturday we'll also have a live competition blog.

If you already have the app, be sure to download the latest update to benefit from all the features.



Social media



Website coverage

Lead-in updates (beginning Thursday afternoon 9 May)

Event-by-event previews

Wrap reports

Media gallery

SPIKES



Stats

Facts & Figures - IAAF World Relays Yokohama statistics resource

- IAAF World Relays Yokohama statistics resource Past results

IAAF