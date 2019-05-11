Mondo announced today that it has signed a contract to become the sole supplier of athletics equipment and track surfacing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The agreement between Mondo and the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is the latest testament to the high regard in which the Italian company is held by the international athletics community.

“Mondo is extremely focused on helping track and field athletes improve their performance, not only because we want to provide the best conditions to perform, but we also want to help them record their fastest times ever during one of the world’s biggest and most exciting competitions,” said Maurizio Stroppiana, General Manager of Mondo’s Sport & Flooring Division.

“Our contribution to Tokyo 2020 is a great show of faith in our company and recognises our long-term commitment to the sport of athletics and to a healthy environment. We are inspired by the Games’ vision for athletes to achieve their personal bests.”

Mondo’s new product, Mondotrack WS surface, specifically developed for the Tokyo2020 Games, features rubber particles designed to improve the track’s responsiveness and uniformity, while maintaining the surface’s dynamic performance and ability to reduce athletes’ fatigue.

Mondotrack WS is GREENGUARD Gold certified and contributes to the sustainability satisfied with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Stadium’s environmental design criteria.

The track and field equipment has been completely redesigned and reengineered to improve functionality, comfort and design. Together with the IAAF’s design and creative technology team, Mondo’s objective was to enable athletes to focus exclusively on their races, especially during competition’s most mentally taxing moments.

Mondo's relationship with the Olympic Games began in 1976 with the Olympic Games in Montreal. Since the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, the company has been the official supplier for athletics tracks, as well as equipment and surfaces for other sports disciplines. As a sole supplier of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Mondo will be demonstrating its long-standing commitment to Olympians and the Olympics.

Mondo SPA for the IAAF