A ceremony at the City of Arts and Sciences on Thursday (14) marked the last 100 days before the starting gun is fired for the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, one of the most anticipated athletics events of 2018.

IAAF Ambassador and world marathon record-holder Paula Radcliffe, Spanish Athletics Federation corporate and development director Carlota Castrejana and local organising committee president Paco Borao participated in the ceremony.

In 2017 Valencia was the scene for two record-breaking performances: the women’s world record and the Spanish record, both achieved at the Valencia Half Marathon. On 24 March 2018, elite athletes and recreational runners from 71 different countries around the world will take part in this unique event in Valencia as they aim to reach the finish line over the waters of the City of Arts and Sciences.

“I know Valencia and its successful history organising great events such as the Valencia Half Marathon and Marathon,” said Radcliffe, winner of three world half-marathon titles. “I also know Valencia is known as the city of running, and running is in the hearts of the people in Valencia, which is reflected in their support, participation and organisation of the races. The city wants to see people enjoying running.”

“The quickest possible course has been designed in order to try and achieve the best and the fastest times,” said Borao. “It is a great pride and honour to organise the World Half Marathon Championships.”

“From the RFEA, we are thrilled,” added Castrejana. “There are 100 days left, but it is an accumulation of days, emotions, expectations and ideas. Every day that goes by adds up.”

Entries for the mass race have already exceeded 6,500 and they will follow in the footsteps of the world’s best half marathon runners.

