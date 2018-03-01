Adam Kszczot, winner of the 800m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour Meeting in Dusseldorf (Gladys Chai von der Laage) © Copyright
General News

Lisek and Kszczot lead Polish team for IAAF World Championships Birmingham 2018

Pole vault world leader Piotr Lisek leads Poland's squad of 25 for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.

Lisek, who took the European indoor title one year ago and world indoor bronze in Portland in 2016, topped 5.91m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour stop in Torun last week, the season's highest vault. The 25-year-old also took silver at last year's World Championships in London.

On the track, the leading medal contender is Adam Kszczot, who's raced to back-to-back 800m silver medals at the last two editions of the World Indoor Championships. The 28-year-old is unbeaten in five appearances this season and has already clinched the event title on the IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Another athlete who'll be bringing strong momentum to Birmingham is Konrad Bukowiecki, the European indoor champion in the shot put who improved to 22.00m with his victory at the Copernicus Cup last Thursday.

Polish team for Birmingham

 
Men -
60m: Remigiusz Olszewski
400m: Jakub Krzewina, Rafal Omelko
800m: Adam Kszczot,
1500m: Marcin Lewandowski
60mH: Damian Czykier
HJ: Sylwester Bednarek
PV: Piotr Lisek, Pawel Wojciechowski
SP: Konrad Bukowiecki, Michal Haratyk
4x400m relay: Krzewina, Omelko, Patryk Adamczyk, Kajetan Duszynski, Lukasz Krawczuk, Karol Zalewski
 
Women -
60m: Ewa Swoboda, Anna Kielbasinska
400m: Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz
800m/1500m: Angelika Cichocka
SP: Paulina Guba
4x400m relay: Swiety-Ersetic, Wyciszkiewicz, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Natalia Kaczmarek, Joanna Linkiewicz, Aleksandra Gaworska
 

IAAF

  • Adam Kszczot, winner of the 800m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour Meeting in Dusseldorf (Gladys Chai von der Laage)Adam Kszczot, winner of the 800m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour Meeting in Dusseldorf (Gladys Chai von der Laage) © Copyright