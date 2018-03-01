Pole vault world leader Piotr Lisek leads Poland's squad of 25 for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.

Lisek, who took the European indoor title one year ago and world indoor bronze in Portland in 2016, topped 5.91m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour stop in Torun last week, the season's highest vault. The 25-year-old also took silver at last year's World Championships in London.

On the track, the leading medal contender is Adam Kszczot, who's raced to back-to-back 800m silver medals at the last two editions of the World Indoor Championships. The 28-year-old is unbeaten in five appearances this season and has already clinched the event title on the IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Another athlete who'll be bringing strong momentum to Birmingham is Konrad Bukowiecki, the European indoor champion in the shot put who improved to 22.00m with his victory at the Copernicus Cup last Thursday.

Polish team for Birmingham

Men -

60m: Remigiusz Olszewski

400m: Jakub Krzewina, Rafal Omelko

800m: Adam Kszczot,

1500m: Marcin Lewandowski

60mH: Damian Czykier

HJ: Sylwester Bednarek

PV: Piotr Lisek, Pawel Wojciechowski

SP: Konrad Bukowiecki, Michal Haratyk

4x400m relay: Krzewina, Omelko, Patryk Adamczyk, Kajetan Duszynski, Lukasz Krawczuk, Karol Zalewski

Women -

60m: Ewa Swoboda, Anna Kielbasinska

400m: Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz

800m/1500m: Angelika Cichocka

SP: Paulina Guba

4x400m relay: Swiety-Ersetic, Wyciszkiewicz, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Natalia Kaczmarek, Joanna Linkiewicz, Aleksandra Gaworska

