The 12th episode of this season's IAAF Inside Athletics is available to watch online now and features an exclusive interview with steeplechase star Emma Coburn of the US.

Coburn, 27, followed up a bronze medal performance at the 2016 Olympic Games with a dramatic triumph at the IAAF World Championship London 2017.

IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

