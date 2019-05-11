Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Maicel Uibo star in the seventh episode of the latest season of IAAF Inside Athletics.

Olympic champion Miller-Uibo is the world's leading 400m runner. In an undefeated 2018 season across all distances, the Bahamian clocked a lifetime best of 48.97 to move to 10th on the world all-time list. She started her 2019 campaign with a bang, recording 49.05 in her opening 400m race of the season.

Uibo, Miller-Uibo's husband, is one of the world's best decathletes. The Estonian took bronze at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 and followed it with a decathlon PB of 8514 in Gotzis just two months later.







