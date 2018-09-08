The Confederación Sudamericana de Atletismo (CONSUDATLE) and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) have announced the Americas team for the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 to be held on 8-9 September.

The team features several of the leading performers from the recent NACAC Championships and Central American & Caribbean Games, and includes world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, Olympic triple jump champions Christian Taylor and Caterine Ibarguen, Olympic long jump champion Jeff Henderson and 100m hurdles world record holder Kendra Harrison.

Athletes will be aiming to collect team points, individual prize and a piece, quite literally, of the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 Trophy.

IAAF

Americas team for Ostrava

MEN -

100m: Noah Lyles (USA), Yohan Blake (JAM)

200m: Alonso Edward (PAN), Alex Quinonez (ECU)

400m: Nathan Strother (USA), Luguelin Santos (DOM)

800m: Clayton Murphy (USA), Wesley Vasquez (PUR)

1500m: Drew Hunter (USA), Charles Philbert-Thiboutot (CAN)

3000m: Paul Chelimo (USA), Mohammed Ahmed (CAN)

3000m steeplechase: Evan Jager (USA), Matthews Hughes (CAN)

110m hurdles: Ronald Levy (JAM), Devon Allen (USA)

400m hurdles: Kyron McMaster (IVB), Andre Clark (JAM)

High jump: Bryan McBride (USA), Donald Thomas (BAH)

Pole vault: Sam Kendricks (USA), Shawn Barber (CAN)

Long jump: Jeff Henderson (USA), Emiliano Lasa (URU)

Triple jump: Christian Taylor (USA), Cristian Napoles (CUB)

Shot put: Ryan Crouser (USA), Darlan Romani (BRA)

Discus throw: Fredrick Dacres (JAM), Reggie Jagers (USA)

Hammer throw: Sean Donnelly (USA), Diego Del Real Galindo (MEX)

Javelin throw: Keshorn Walcott (TTO), Anderson Peters (GRN)

4x100m relay pool: Noah Lyles (USA), Yohan Blake (JAM), Alex Quinonez (ECU) Alonso Edward (PAN); Mike Rodgers (USA), Tyquendo Tracey (JAM)

Mixed relay pool: from team members

WOMEN -

100m: Jenna Prandini (USA), Angela Tenorio (ECU)

200m: Shericka Jackson (JAM), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH)

400m: Shakima Wimbley (USA), Stephanie McPherson (JAM)

800m: Natoya Goule, Ajee Wilson (USA)

1500m: Shelby Houlihan (USA),Angelin Figueroa (PUR)

3000m: Lauren Paquette (USA), Muriel Coneo (COL)

3000m steeplechase: Courtney Frerichs (USA), Aisha Praught Leer (JAM)

100m hurdles: Kendra Harrison (USA), Danielle Williams (JAM)

400m hurdles: Shamier Little (USA), Janieve Russell (JAM)

High jump: Levern Spencer (LCA), Inika McPherson (USA)

Pole vault: Sandi Morris (USA), Yarisley Silva (CUB)

Long jump: Christabel Nettey (CAN), Catherine Ibarguen (COL)

Triple jump: Caterine Ibarguen (COL), Tori Franklin (USA)

Shot put: Raven Saunders (USA), Danniel Thomas-Dodd (JAM)

Discus throw: Yamie Perez (CUB), Andressa Oliveria De Morais (BRA)

Hammer throw: Deanna Price (USA), Jennifer Dahlgren (ARG)

Javelin throw: Kara Winger (USA), Laila Ferrer Domingos (BRA)

4x100m relay pool: Jenna Prandini (USA), Angela Tenorio (ECU), Sharicka Jackson (JAM), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH), Victoria Christina Silva Rosa (BRA)

Mixed relay pool: from team members