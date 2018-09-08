The Confederation of African Athletics has announced the African team for the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 to be held on 8-9 September.

The team features many of the top performers from the recent African Championships in Asaba, including world and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi and world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri.

Not only will the athletes be aiming to secure team points and individual prize money, but the winning team will also share – quite literally – the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 trophy.

IAAF

African team for Ostrava

MEN

100m: Arthur Cisse (CIV), Akani Simbine (RSA)

200m: Divine Oduduru (NGR), Ncincihli Titi (RSA)

400m: Thapelo Phora (RSA), Baboloki Thebe (BOT)

800m: Nijel Amos (BOT), Emmanuel Korir (KEN)

1500m: Elijah Manangoi (KEN), Ronald Musagala (UGA)

3000m: Getaneh Molla (ETH), Edward Zakayo (KEN)

3000m steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), Conseslus Kipruto (KEN)

110m hurdles: Oyeniyi Abejoye (NGR), Antonio Alkana (RSA)

400m hurdles: Cornel Fredericks (RSA), Abdelmalik Lahoulou (ALG)

High jump: Chris Moleya (RSA), Mathew Sawe (KEN)

Pole vault: Mohamed Amin Romdhana (TUN), Valco van Wyk (RSA)

Long jump: Yahya Berrabah (MAR), Ruswahl Samaai (RSA)

Triple jump: Godfrey Mokoena (RSA), Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR)

Shot put: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (NGR), Mohamed Hamza (EGY)

Discus: Victor Hogan (RSA), Elbachir Mbarki (MAR)

Hammer: Mostafa Al Gamal (EGY), Tshepang Makhethe (RSA)

Javelin: Phil-Mar van Rensburg (RSA), Julius Yego (KEN)

4x100m: Henrico Bruintjies (RSA), Arthur Cisse (CIV), Emile Erasmus (RSA), Simon Magakwe (RSA), Akani Simbine (RSA), Ncincihli Titi (RSA)

Mixed 4x400m: Nijel Amos (BOT), Thapelo Phora (RSA), Baboloki Thebe (BOT)

Reserves: Larbi Bourrada (ALG), Ayanleh Souleiman (DJI)

WOMEN

100m: Janet Amponsah (GHA), Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)

200m: Germaine Abessolo Bivina (CMR), Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)

400m: Christine Botlogetswe (BOT), Caster Semenya (RSA)

800m: Francine Niyonsaba (BDI), Caster Semenya (RSA)

1500m: Rababe Arafi (MAR), Winnie Chebet (KEN)

3000m: Hellen Obiri (KEN), Senbere Teferi (ETH)

3000m steeplechase: Weynshet Ansa (ETH), Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

100m hurdles: Tobi Amusan (NGR), Rikennette Steenkamp (RSA)

400m hurdles: Lamiae Lhabz (MAR), Glory Nathaniel (NGR)

High jump: Hoda Hagras (EGY), Erika Nonhlanhla Seyama (SWZ)

Long jump: Ese Brume (NGR), Marthe Koala (BUR)

Pole vault: Dina Ahmed Al-Tabaa (EGY), Dorra Mahfoudhi (TUN)

Triple jump: Grace Anigbata (NGR), Zinzi Chambangu (RSA)

Shot put: Jessica Da Silva Inchude (GBS), Ischke Senekal (RSA)

Discus: Onyekwere Chioma (NGR), Ischke Senekal (RSA)

Hammer: Ogunrinde Temilola (NGR), Soukaina Zakkour (MAR)

Javelin: Kelechi Nwanaga (NGR), Jo-Ane van Dyk (RSA)

4x100m: Janet Amponsah (GHA), Tobi Amusan (NGR), Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR), Blessing Okagbare (NGR), Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV), Joy Uba-Gabriel (NGR)

Mixed 4x400m: Christine Botlogetswe (BOT), Glory Nathaniel (NGR), Caster Semenya (RSA)

Reserves: Mercy Nti-Obong (NGR), Chidi Okezie (NGR), Besu Sado (ETH), Ajayi Yinca (NGR)