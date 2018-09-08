European Athletics has announced the European team for the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 to be held on 8-9 September.

The team features several of the leading performers from the recent European Championships and includes the likes of triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith, European 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm, world pole vault record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, world discus champion Andrius Gudzius, world and Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, world and Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic, world and Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk and world 200m champions Ramil Guliyev and Dafne Schippers.

The team also includes four Czech stars who'll be competing before their own fans at Ostrava's Mestsky Stadium: shot putter Tomas Stanek, this year's world indoor bronze medallist; Jakub Vadlejch, the 2017 world silver medallist in the javelin; European 1500m finalist Simona Vrzalova; and Nikola Ogrodnikova, the European javelin silver medallist.

Athletes will be aiming to collect team points, individual prize and a piece, quite literally, of the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 trophy.

IAAF

European team for Ostrava

MEN

100m: Jak Ali Harvey (TUR), Churandy Martina (NED)

200m: Ramil Guliyev (TUR), Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (GBR)

400m: Kevin Borlee (BEL), Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR)

800m: Andreas Kramer (SWE), Michal Rozmys (POL)

1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Marcin Lewandsowski (POL)

3000m: Morhad Amdouni (FRA), Henrik Ingebrigtsen (NOR)

3000m steeplechase: Fernando Carro (ESP), Mahiedine Mekhissi (FRA)

110m hurdles: Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (FRA), Sergey Shubenkov (ANA)

400m hurdles: Yasmani Copello (TUR), Karsten Warholm (NOR)

High jump: Ilia Ivaniuk (ANA), Maksim Nedaskau (BLR)

Pole vault: Renaud Lavillenie (FRA), Timur Morgunov (ANA)

Long jump: Serhii Nykyforov (UKR), Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE)

Triple jump: Nelson Evora (POR), Pablo Torrijos (ESP)

Shot put: Michal Haratyk (POL), Tomas Stanek (CZE)

Discus: Andrius Gudzius (LTU), Daniel Stahl (SWE)

Hammer: Bence Halasz (HUN), Wojciech Nowicki (POL)

Javelin: Thomas Rohler (GER), Jakub Vadlejch (CZE)

4x100m: Aykut Ay (TUR), Emre Zafer Barnes (TUR), Ramil Guliyev (TUR), Jak Ali Harvey (TUR), Yigitcan Hekimoglu (TUR), Izzet Safer (TUR)

Mixed 4x400m: Kevin Borlee (BEL), Matt Hudson-Smith (GBR)

Reserve: Ilya Shkurenov (ANA)

WOMEN

100m: Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), Dafne Schippers (NED)

200m: Ivet Lalova-Collio (BUL), Dafne Schippers (NED)

400m: Lisanne De Witte (NED), Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL)

800m: Natalia Pryshchepa (UKR), Anna Sabat (POL)

1500m: Sofia Ennaoui (POL), Simona Vrzalova (CZE)

3000m: Sifan Hassan (NED), Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER)

3000m steeplechase: Anna Emilie Moller (DEN), Ophélie Claude-Boxberger (FRA)

100m hurdles: Pamela Dutkiewicz (GER), Elvira Herman (BLR)

400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley (GBR), Anna Ryzhkova (UKR)

High jump: Mirela Demireva (BUL), Maria Lasitskene (ANA)

Pole vault: Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA), Katerina Stefanidi (GRE)

Long jump: Malaika Mihambo (GER), Shara Proctor (GBR)

Triple jump: Kristin Gierisch (GER), Paraskevi Papahristou (GRE)

Shot put: Paulina Guba (POL), Christina Schwanitz (GER)

Discus: Nadine Muller (GER), Sandra Perkovic (CRO)

Hammer: Alexandra Tavernier (FRA), Anita Wlodarczyk (POL)

Javelin: Christin Hussong (GER), Nikola Ogrodnikova (CZE)

4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), Kristal Awuah (GBR), Imani Lansiquot (GBR), Ashleigh Nelson (GBR), Bianca Williams (GBR)

Mixed 4x400m: Lisanne De Witte (NED), Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL)

Reserve: Katerina Cachova (CZE)