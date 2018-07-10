Following the announcement that Christian Coleman and Andre De Grasse will compete at the Muller Anniversary Games, eight other world-class sprinters have been confirmed for the 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London on 21-22 July.

Su Bingtian heads up the latest additions. A 9.99 performer over 100m, Su set three Asian records over 60m this indoor season, culminating with his 6.42 clocking to clinch world indoor silver behind Coleman in Birmingham.

The bronze medallist from that race, USA's Ronnie Baker, is set to join the pair in London, with the race serving to reunite the trio that made the podium earlier this year. Baker, who holds a 100m best of 9.97, earlier this year reduced his 60m PB to 6.40 to move to third on the world all-time list.

All three 100m medallists from the recent Commonwealth Games will be present in London.

Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies secured a South African 1-2 finish at the Commonwealth Games. They will be joined in London by the man who took the bronze medal behind them, Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake.

Kim Collins, meanwhile, will be making his final appearance on UK soil. The 2003 world champion has competed in the UK on more than 50 occasions.

The home crowd will have plenty to cheer on in the form of CJ Ujah and Reece Prescod.

Ujah, the IAAF Diamond League 100m champion, is sure to relish returning to the stadium in which he won the world 4x100m title last year.

British champion and world finalist Prescod claimed an eye-catching win at Shanghai's IAAF Diamond League meeting in damp conditions.

Other British stars have recently been confirmed. World indoor champion Andrew Pozzi will compete in the 110m hurdles, while Eilidh Doyle will start in the 400m hurdles and Morgan Lake will contest the high jump.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL