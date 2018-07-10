The provisional entry lists for the fifth meeting of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League in Oslo on 7 June are now available.

The entry lists will be useful for contestants in the Fantasy Diamond League.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL