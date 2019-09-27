The IAAF is seeking a Lead Counsel for Sports and Business Law at its Monaco headquarters.

Reporting directly to the Director of Legal and Business Affairs, the Lead Counsel Sports and Business Law will work closely with the Local Organising Committees for IAAF Events, the IAAF’s Marketing agency, IAAF Productions as well as rights holding broadcasters and various service providers in order to advise the IAAF and draft the relevant agreements.

He/she will also advise the various departments of the IAAF in drafting standard contracts, supporting or managing tenders, implementing proper contract management, compliance, risk management procedures and more generally assists on all corporate and commercial issues managed by the Department.

The successful candidate will also be responsible for the delivery of legal services to the organisation in relation to regulatory matters and compliance with IAAF Rules and Regulations, pre-litigation management and business law. He/she will also manage the IAAF’s trademarks portfolio in conformity with the strategy agreed with the Director and handle the various IP licensing programmes.

The deadline for applications is 27 September 2019.

Download the full job description [English] [French].

IAAF