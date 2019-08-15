A reminder to athletes wishing to declare their candidacy for the six IAAF Athletes Commission positions available for election in 2019: the deadline is 15 August 2019 (23:59 CEST).

The Athletes’ Commission is comprised of up to 18 members, 12 who are elected and then approved by the IAAF Council and up to six other members, appointed by the IAAF Council. Of the 12 elected members, six are elected at each World Athletics Championships.

The importance of athletes to decision-making within the IAAF was recognised and embedded into the IAAF structures with the governance and integrity reforms approved in December 2016.

Under the 2019 Constitution, the Chairperson and one other member of the Athletes’ Commission - one male and one female - will be full voting members of the IAAF Council.

Each candidate must be nominated by their Member Federation, while each Member Federation is allowed to nominate only one athlete.

A list of all the eligible candidates, including brief profiles drafted by each candidate, will be sent to all Member Federations and published no later than 25 August 2019 on the IAAF website.

The 2019 elections will be held over five days from 11:00 to 14:00 on 29 September to 3 October 2019 at each official team hotel.

Detailed information and all necessary documents can be downloaded from the Athletes Commission page on the IAAF website and via the links below:

- Athletes’ Commission Candidate Pack - English

- Athletes’ Commission Candidate Pack - French

- Athletes’ Commission Candidate Nomination Form - English

- Athletes’ Commission Candidate Nomination Form - French

- Vetting Form - English

- Vetting Form - French

- Candidacy Rules - English

- Candidacy Rules - French

- Integrity Code of Conduct - English

- Integrity Code of Conduct - French

- IAAF Vetting Rules - English

- IAAF Vetting Rules - French

- Disclosure, Conflicts and Gift Rules - English

- Disclosure, Conflicts and Gift Rules - French

- Governance Rules - English

- Governance Rules - French

IAAF