The attention of the athletics world will fall firmly on Monaco this week as the Mediterranean Principality prepares to host the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018, the annual celebration honouring the world's best athletes whose achievements helped contribute to another unforgettable year for the sport.

Beginning on Sunday, more than 80 of the world's finest track and field athletes will begin to converge on the Riviera to help celebrate the past year during the lead-in to the IAAF Athletics Awards which will take place at the Grimaldi Forum on 4 December at 8 pm.

Some of the athletes expected include recently-minted world record holders Kevin Mayer and Eliud Kipchoge, continental champions Armand Duplantis, Nafissatou Thiam and Elijah Manangoi, and Diamond League series winners Caterine Ibarguen and Conseslus Kipruto, to name but a few.

The ceremony

While the evening will reach its climax with the announcement of the male and female Athletes of the Year, the recipients of the IAAF Rising Star Awards, Coaching Achievement Award, Women's Award and President's Award will also be revealed.

The ceremony will also name the winner of the second Athletics Photograph of the Year competition. The 25 shortlisted images will also form part of a photography exhibition which will be held alongside the IAAF Athletics Awards from 1-5 December at the Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel.

How to follow

Athletes will be taking part in a number of activities and press points with the media over the next three days, and the IAAF website will help you keep up through live blogs that will be updated throughout the day Sunday (2), Monday (3) and Tuesday (4).

Meanwhile, our social media team will be out in full force, sharing both behind the scenes reports and highlights from each of the events taking place, from athletes' arrivals on Sunday through to their Red Carpet appearances at the IAAF Athletics Awards on Tuesday night. Look for blanket coverage on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels and remember to follow the hashtag #AthleticsAwards.

Finally, the IAAF Athletics Awards will be live streamed on the IAAF's YouTube Channel and Facebook page beginning at 8pm.

But our coverage won't end with the champagne reception on Tuesday night. We'll be following up with more highlights packages through next weekend on both the website and our social channels.

215th IAAF Council Meeting

The week also includes the 215th IAAF Council Meeting which will take place on Monday (3) and Tuesday (4). The two-day meeting will focus on the day-to-day business of IAAF HQ with updates from IAAF departments, IAAF commissions, working groups and task forces. These will include the latest report from the IAAF Taskforce concerning Russia, updates on preparations for the 2019 World Championships and confirmation of the qualifying standards for those championships. Council will also announce the host of the 2023 World Championships.

IAAF