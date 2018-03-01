The IAAF is seeking a Manager for governance and a Manager for member federation relations to be based at its Monaco headquarters.

Reporting directly to the Director of governance, member & international relations, the Manager for governance is primarily responsible for the management of documentation related to the meetings of institutional bodies, such as the Congress and Council, the circulation of institutional information throughout the IAAF and its membership, and the coordination of the work of the various Committees, Working Groups and Commissions.

The Manager for member federation relations will support and report to the Member Federation Relations Senior Manager. The role is primarily focused on maintaining positive and productive relationships with the six continental Area Associations and the 214 Member Federations affiliated to the IAAF, ensuring that they are effectively and appropriately supported with guidance, services and grant funding.

- Manager for governance: full job description

- Manager for member federation relations: full job description

The closing date for applications for both positions is 12 February 2018.

IAAF