The IAAF is seeking a Lead counsel in sport law and governance.

Reporting directly to the Director of Legal and Business Affairs, The Lead counsel in sport law and governance provides advice on constitutional and regulatory matters and implements any required action for sport governance. She/he also advises the various IAAF departments in drafting tenders, in using standard contracts, in contract management, compliance, risk management proceedings and more generally assists on all corporate and commercial issues.

The successful candidate is also responsible for the delivery of legal services to the organisation in relation to Regulatory matters and compliance with IAAF Rules and Regulations, data protection, litigation and pre-litigation management and business law.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available here.

The closing date for applications is 23 January 2018.

IAAF