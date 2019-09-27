The IAAF is seeking an eLearning content manager and eLearning content integrator to based at its Monaco headquarters.

eLearning content manager

The eLearning content manager will be responsible for designing the entire learning pathway for users of the future IAAF eLearning environment.

The eLearning content manager will develop the learning objectives, supervise the production of curricula and storyboards, select the right learning tools in cooperation with our eLearning service provider and ensure quality control of the finished eLearning packages.

The eLearning content manager will manage a small young team and organise its work and meet deadlines within multiple workstreams.

Among the eLearning content manager's duties will be to analyse external and internal requests for eLearning, to define learning objectives and translate them into compelling blended learning solutions and to setup up and supervise the production of curricula and storyboards.

eLearning content integrator

The eLearning content integrator will work alongside the eLearning content manager and will be responsible in producing curricula and storyboards in cooperation with external experts.

The eLearning content integrator will also create learning-related social media content which will be published according to the channel plan.

The eLearning content integrator will also be responsible for in-house production of video-based content.

The deadline for applications for both positions is 27 September 2019.

Download the full eLearning content manager job description [English] [French].

Download the full eLearning content integrator job description [English] [French].

