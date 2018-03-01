The IAAF is deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death on Tuesday (28) of Ethiopian distance runner Zenash Gezmu.

The 27-year-old had been based in France for most of her international racing career and represented the Neuilly sur Marne athletics club on the outskirts of Paris.

A three-time winner of the Marathon de Senart, Gezmu set her lifetime best of 2:32:48 when finishing sixth at last year’s Amsterdam Marathon.

In addition to her triumphs in Senart, Gezmu had also won numerous 10km, half marathon and cross-country races in France in recent years.

IAAF