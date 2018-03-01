Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz da Silva will be among the key attractions in his event at both the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe and Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, organisers of the two IAAF World Indoor Tour meetings have announced.

On 3 February in Karlsruhe, the opening competition of the six-meeting indoor series, Braz will take on world record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France and Germany's Raphael Holzdeppe, the 2013 world champion outdoors.

In Torun 12 days later, the Brazilian will face local stars Pawel Wojciechowski, the 2011 world champion, and Piotr Lisek, the European indoor champion, who last year joined the six-metre club indoors in Potsdam with a 6.00m clearance. The field in the north central Polish city also includes Konstadinos Filippidis of Greece, the 2014 world indoor champion, along with Holzdeppe.

Braz, 24, captured the Olympic title in Rio two years ago in dramatic fashion, sailing over 6.03m, a South American and Olympic record, to upset Lavillenie, the defending champion. The Brazilian, who set his indoor lifetime best of 5.93m in Berlin earlier that season, is on the comeback from a 2017 campaign shortened by injury.

The men's pole vault is among the scoring disciplines for the 2018 World Indoor Tour. The individual overall winner of each event upon conclusion of the tour will receive US$20,000 prize money and automatically qualify for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 by wild card.

Organisers for the IAAF

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour

3 Feb – Karlsruhe

6 Feb – Düsseldorf

8 Feb – Madrid

10 Feb – Boston

15 Feb – Torun

25 Feb – Glasgow