Double world indoor medallist Laura Muir is planning an assault on the British mile record at the Müller Anniversary Games, the 11th stop of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League, in London on 22 July.

One of Muir’s most memorable career achievements to date came at the same event in 2016 when buoyed by a vociferous home crowd, she broke Kelly Holmes’ 1500m British record en route to a 3:57.49 victory, a record she further lowered to 3:55.22 in Paris one month later.

This year, Muir will have Zola Budd’s 33-year-old mile record of 4:17.57 in her sights in the London Stadium. Eclipsing that will elevate Muir into the event’s all-time top-10. Muir clocked her 4:18.03 personal best at last year’s London meeting where she finished second behind Kenyan Hellen Obiri.

“I just remember it being so loud as I turned into the home straight, it was an amazing experience,” Muir said of her London race in 2016. “Everyone was cheering me to the line, so to get that victory and the record was a fantastic moment in my career.”

After ending her indoor campaign in March with a double medal-winning performance at the World Indoor Championships where she captured 1500m silver and 3000m bronze, Muir embarked on her 2018 outdoor season in Eugene yesterday where she finished second in the 1500m clocking 3:59.30.

Her record attempt adds to an already stellar line-up that includes the 60m world indoor record holder and world champion Christian Coleman, Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse, British international medallists Dina Asher-Smith, Richard Whitehead, Andrew Pozzi, Olivia Breen, Eilidh Doyle and Morgan Lake.

