The German Athletics Federation (DLV) has named 71 athletes on its team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.

Johannes Vetter will defend his title in the javelin, while two more of Germany’s medallists from 2017 – Carolin Schäfer and Kai Kazmirek – will line up in the combined events.

The team also includes European champion Malaika Mihambo, world ranked No.1 in the long jump.

German team for Doha

MEN

800m: Marc Reuther

1500m: Amos Bartelsmeyer

5000m: Sam Parsons, Richard Ringer

3000m steeplechase: Karl Bebendorf, Martin Grau

400m hurdles: Luke Campbell, Constantin Preis

Decathlon: Niklas Kaul, Kai Kazmirek, Tim Nowak

High jump: Mateusz Przybylko

Pole vault: Torben Blech, Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre

Discus: Christoph Harting, Martin Wierig, David Wrobel

Javelin: Andreas Hofmann, Thomas Röhler, Julian Weber, Johannes Vetter

20km race walk: Nils Brembach, Christopher Linke, Hagen Pohle

50km race walk: Carl Dohmann, Jonathan Hilbert, Nathaniel Seiler

4x100m: Patrick Domogala, Joshua Hartmann, Michael Pohl, Julian Reus, Roy Schmidt, Marvin Schulte

Mixed 4x400m: Tobias Lange, Manuel Sanders, Marvin Schlegel

WOMEN

100m: Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Gina Lückenkemper, Tatjana Pinto

200m: Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Tatjana Pinto, Jessica-Bianca Wessolly

800m: Christina Hering, Katharina Trost

1500m: Caterina Granz, Hanna Klein, Konstanze Klosterhalfen

5000m: Hanna Klein, Konstanze Klosterhalfen, Alina Reh

10,000m: Alina Reh

3000m steeplechase: Gesa Felicitas Krause

100m hurdles: Cindy Roleder

400m hurdles: Carolina Krafzik

Heptathlon: Carolin Schäfer

High jump: Imke Onnen

Pole vault: Katharina Bauer, Lisa Ryzih

Long jump: Malaika Mihambo

Triple jump: Neele Eckhardt

Shot put: Sara Gambetta, Alina Kenzel, Christina Schwanitz

Discus: Nadine Müller, Kristin Pudenz, Claudine Vita

Javelin: Annika Marie Fuchs, Christin Hussong

20km race walk: Saskia Feige

4x100m: Yasmin Kwadwo, Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Gina Lückenkemper, Jennifer Montag, Lisa Nippgen, Tatjana Pinto

Mixed 4x400m: Luna Bulmahn, Karolina Pahlitzsch, Nelly Schmidt