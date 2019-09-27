The German Athletics Federation (DLV) has named 71 athletes on its team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.
Johannes Vetter will defend his title in the javelin, while two more of Germany’s medallists from 2017 – Carolin Schäfer and Kai Kazmirek – will line up in the combined events.
The team also includes European champion Malaika Mihambo, world ranked No.1 in the long jump.
German team for Doha
MEN
800m: Marc Reuther
1500m: Amos Bartelsmeyer
5000m: Sam Parsons, Richard Ringer
3000m steeplechase: Karl Bebendorf, Martin Grau
400m hurdles: Luke Campbell, Constantin Preis
Decathlon: Niklas Kaul, Kai Kazmirek, Tim Nowak
High jump: Mateusz Przybylko
Pole vault: Torben Blech, Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre
Discus: Christoph Harting, Martin Wierig, David Wrobel
Javelin: Andreas Hofmann, Thomas Röhler, Julian Weber, Johannes Vetter
20km race walk: Nils Brembach, Christopher Linke, Hagen Pohle
50km race walk: Carl Dohmann, Jonathan Hilbert, Nathaniel Seiler
4x100m: Patrick Domogala, Joshua Hartmann, Michael Pohl, Julian Reus, Roy Schmidt, Marvin Schulte
Mixed 4x400m: Tobias Lange, Manuel Sanders, Marvin Schlegel
WOMEN
100m: Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Gina Lückenkemper, Tatjana Pinto
200m: Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Tatjana Pinto, Jessica-Bianca Wessolly
800m: Christina Hering, Katharina Trost
1500m: Caterina Granz, Hanna Klein, Konstanze Klosterhalfen
5000m: Hanna Klein, Konstanze Klosterhalfen, Alina Reh
10,000m: Alina Reh
3000m steeplechase: Gesa Felicitas Krause
100m hurdles: Cindy Roleder
400m hurdles: Carolina Krafzik
Heptathlon: Carolin Schäfer
High jump: Imke Onnen
Pole vault: Katharina Bauer, Lisa Ryzih
Long jump: Malaika Mihambo
Triple jump: Neele Eckhardt
Shot put: Sara Gambetta, Alina Kenzel, Christina Schwanitz
Discus: Nadine Müller, Kristin Pudenz, Claudine Vita
Javelin: Annika Marie Fuchs, Christin Hussong
20km race walk: Saskia Feige
4x100m: Yasmin Kwadwo, Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Gina Lückenkemper, Jennifer Montag, Lisa Nippgen, Tatjana Pinto
Mixed 4x400m: Luna Bulmahn, Karolina Pahlitzsch, Nelly Schmidt