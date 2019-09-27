Johannes Vetter in the javelin at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 (Getty Images) © Copyright
Germany selects 71 athletes for IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

The German Athletics Federation (DLV) has named 71 athletes on its team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.

Johannes Vetter will defend his title in the javelin, while two more of Germany’s medallists from 2017 – Carolin Schäfer and Kai Kazmirek – will line up in the combined events.

The team also includes European champion Malaika Mihambo, world ranked No.1 in the long jump.

German team for Doha

MEN
800m: Marc Reuther
1500m: Amos Bartelsmeyer
5000m: Sam Parsons, Richard Ringer
3000m steeplechase: Karl Bebendorf, Martin Grau
400m hurdles: Luke Campbell, Constantin Preis
Decathlon: Niklas Kaul, Kai Kazmirek, Tim Nowak
High jump: Mateusz Przybylko
Pole vault: Torben Blech, Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre
Discus: Christoph Harting, Martin Wierig, David Wrobel
Javelin: Andreas Hofmann, Thomas Röhler, Julian Weber, Johannes Vetter
20km race walk: Nils Brembach, Christopher Linke, Hagen Pohle
50km race walk: Carl Dohmann, Jonathan Hilbert, Nathaniel Seiler
4x100m: Patrick Domogala, Joshua Hartmann, Michael Pohl, Julian Reus, Roy Schmidt, Marvin Schulte
Mixed 4x400m: Tobias Lange, Manuel Sanders, Marvin Schlegel

WOMEN
100m: Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Gina Lückenkemper, Tatjana Pinto
200m: Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Tatjana Pinto, Jessica-Bianca Wessolly
800m: Christina Hering, Katharina Trost
1500m: Caterina Granz, Hanna Klein, Konstanze Klosterhalfen
5000m: Hanna Klein, Konstanze Klosterhalfen, Alina Reh
10,000m: Alina Reh
3000m steeplechase: Gesa Felicitas Krause
100m hurdles: Cindy Roleder
400m hurdles: Carolina Krafzik
Heptathlon: Carolin Schäfer
High jump: Imke Onnen
Pole vault: Katharina Bauer, Lisa Ryzih
Long jump: Malaika Mihambo
Triple jump: Neele Eckhardt
Shot put: Sara Gambetta, Alina Kenzel, Christina Schwanitz
Discus: Nadine Müller, Kristin Pudenz, Claudine Vita
Javelin: Annika Marie Fuchs, Christin Hussong
20km race walk: Saskia Feige
4x100m: Yasmin Kwadwo, Lisa-Marie Kwayie, Gina Lückenkemper, Jennifer Montag, Lisa Nippgen, Tatjana Pinto
Mixed 4x400m: Luna Bulmahn, Karolina Pahlitzsch, Nelly Schmidt

