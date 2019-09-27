In the latest episode of IAAF Inside Athletics, world indoor long jump champion Juan Miguel Echevarria explains how he is working on every aspect of his performance in a bid to break the world record and put on a great show for fans of the sport.

“The world record is a very difficult mark to break but it's not impossible,” says the Cuban, who last year sailed out to a marginally wind-assisted 8.83m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. “I see a big future for me.

“We're working on my longevity; we don't want to just jump for a few moments in time,” he adds. “I still lack mental strength, physical strength and speed, but I've always believed in myself and I've always given the very best.

“I want to enjoy every single one of my competitions; I want to give people the best show ever.”







Previews of IAAF Inside Athletics are first released on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. The extended cut follows a few days later on our YouTube channel.

IAAF