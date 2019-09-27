In the latest episode of IAAF Inside Athletics, world and Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia outlines her long-term career plan.

"Becoming the first woman to win three Olympic discus titles is my wish for 2020," she says. "But I know that I need to go there and be prepared to give my best.

"My wish is to go to five Olympic Games – one for each of the Olympic rings. I’ve been to two now, in London and Rio, and my next one will be Tokyo. After that, I want to compete in Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles in 2028. Maybe that will be my last Olympics and my last season.

"That’s 10 more years of competing, but during that time I’d like to become a mother and continue doing the sport," she adds. "After that, there are lots of jobs I’d like to do but I’d like to stay involved in sport because I’ve learned a lot during my career. But who knows, maybe I’ll have five or six kids and be a housewife!"







