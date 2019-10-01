The IAAF is deeply saddened to hear that Italian press officer Alessio Giovanni died on Wednesday (16) at the age of 40.

Giovanni had been involved in athletics for his entire working life. Starting as a reporter for Italian news agency Ansa, he became press and communications officer for the Marche athletics federation in 2003.

He started working for the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) in 2009 and had been their press officer ever since.

A regular at major athletics events, Giovanni celebrated his 40th birthday while on duty at the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 on the day Italy won a memorable gold medal in the men’s 4x400m.

“Alessio has left us at the age of 40, leaving us in disbelief, unable to accept it,” said FIDAL president Alfio Giomi. “He was like family to all of us who feel part of the extended family of athletics.”

Giovanni’s funeral will be held on Friday.

IAAF