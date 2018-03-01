More than 70 of the world’s top athletes descend on Monaco for the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017, fans at home can follow all the activities throughout this week as the athletics world looks back on another memorable year.

The IAAF website will bring you live updates on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday via its online blog, covering all of the pre-awards activities with the athletes throughout the week. For the awards night itself on Friday 24 November, the blog will be available in English, French and Spanish.

IAAF Radio will be broadcasting live from the IAAF Athletics Awards on Friday from 7:30pm – 10:00pm CET. There will also be an IAAF Radio show on Thursday from 7:00pm – 9:00pm, reviewing the 2017 season and previewing the awards ceremony.

A video highlights of package - each award presentation and main speeches - will be made available to broadcasters on the night and will be published on the IAAF YouTube channel.

Following the IAAF Athletics Awards, the 212th IAAF Council Meeting will be held on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November. The Council Meeting will conclude with a press conference, which will be streamed live on the IAAF YouTube channel.

You can also follow the week's activities on the IAAF's social media channels using the hashtag #AthleticsAwards.

