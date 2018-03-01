The IAAF is seeking a head of communications at its Monaco headquarters.

Reporting to the executive director of communications, the head of communications will be a key member of the team creating and developing the communication strategy for the IAAF, implementing activities and initiatives that promote the work the IAAF does and the events it holds across the world. The appointee will also be responsible for proactive and reactive media relations and will lead a strong team of individuals who create the content across all IAAF communication platforms. An understanding of athletics, a track record in delivering effective global communication programmes and significant experience in sport communication is essential as the appointee will need to hit the ground running.

The position, based in Monaco, involves a significant amount of travel. It is both highly strategic and creative and the candidate will need to have a proven track record in both areas together with exceptional global communications delivery.

Full job description and details of how to apply.

The closing date for applications is 6 December 2017.

