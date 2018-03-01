The IAAF Diamond League is delighted to announce the distribution of diamond disciplines for the 2018 season.

Diamond disciplines per meeting (PDF)

Meetings for each diamond discipline (PDF)

Road to the final (PDF)

Commencing on 4 May 2018 in Doha, the ninth season of the IAAF Diamond League comprises the 14 best invitational track and field meetings in the world.

The meetings compose the top tier of the IAAF’s global one-day meeting competition structure and are spread across Asia, Europe, Africa and North America.

This series, which began in 2010, showcases 32 event disciplines which are distributed among the 14 meetings. As in a championship, the performance of athletes in the final alone will determine who the champion will be and the prize money won.

Athletes earn points in the first 12 meetings in the road to the final. At the two final meetings, held in Zurich and Brussels on consecutive days, $100,000 will be at stake in each of the 32 Diamond disciplines, including $50,000 for each winner.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL