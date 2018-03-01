The IAAF is deeply saddened to learn that Hassan Agabani, Honorary Life Member of the IAAF and former Sudan Athletics Association President, died on Monday (15) at the age of 89.

Born in January 1928, Agabani’s career in sports began with a passion for athletics, basketball, tennis and hockey.

His main interest in the sport centred around athletics development in Africa and the world at large. He worked as a technical delegate at several IAAF championships and was on the jury of appeal at various Olympic Games.

He became an IAAF Council member in 1968. He also served as the African area group representative on the IAAF Council from 1968 until 1999 and was awarded the IAAF Veteran pin in 1972.

Agabani served on the IAAF Development Commission from 1984 until 1999 and on the IAAF Marketing Commission from 1989 until 1997. He received the IAAF Silver Order of Merit in 1998 and became an Honorary Life Member of the IAAF in 1999.

“Our condolences are extended firstly to his entire dear family,” said a statement from the Sudan Athletics Association. “We also share our sympathies with his friends and former colleagues for the loss.

“Together with officials coaches and referees and athletes and the entire athletics family, we thank him for his immense contribution to our sport and we pray that God grants him eternal peaceful rest.”

