A trip for two people to the last weekend of IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 is the wonderful prize offered to the person who produces the winning design of the new IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque.

Following IAAF President Sebastian Coe’s announcement this evening of the creation of the IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque award, IAAF Heritage is delighted to announce the opening of a dedicated section of the IAAF website and a competition to design the plaque.

Objective

The IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location-based recognition which highlights, celebrates and links together iconic and historic athletics competitions, careers, performances, cities, venues, landmarks and culture around the world.

Criteria

The criteria for the award of the plaque is “an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track and field athletics and of out-of-stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra running, and race walking.”

Five categories

There are five broad overlapping categories of plaques, offering the possibility to honour locations across our multi-layered global sport.

• City: This resurrects the previous ‘IAAF World Athletics City Award’ which recognised cities which have been hosts of multiple global athletics competitions;

• Competition: Events, meetings and races;

• Legend: Posthumous recognition of athletes, coaches and officials;

• Landmark: Stadiums, monuments, tracks, race routes, training grounds & courses;

• Culture: Art, film and publications.

Design competition

We need your help to design the look of the plaque which will be permanently and publicly displayed at a location closely associated with the recipient. Here are some details to consider when entering the competition:

• The plaque must not be larger than A3 size;

• The plaque will be fabricated in metal and the winning design must be able to be reproduced on its surface;

• The winning design must include the wording: “IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque”;

• The winning plaque design must include space for the addition of the name of the recipient and/or location, and the date of the award;

The prize offered to the winner is two tickets to IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 from Thursday 3 October 2019 to Monday 7 October 2019 plus economy class airfare for two people and four nights’ bed and breakfast stay for two people at the Sheraton Hotel, Doha, Qatar.

Competition rules and how to enter

IAAF