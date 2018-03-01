The IAAF Doping Review Board has approved an updated version of the guidelines for 2018 Authorised Neutral Athlete status applications under IAAF Competition Rule 22.1A.

Also, a new simplified application form for 2017 Authorised Neutral Athletes seeking eligibility to compete in international competitions in 2018 has also been approved by the Doping Review Board.

The documents can be downloaded from the following links:

- Application form for 2017 Authorised Neutral Athlete seeking eligibility to compete in International Competitions in 2018 pursuant to IAAF Competition Rule 22.1A(b)



- Guidelines for applications under Competition Rule 22.1A (Updated Dec 2017)

IAAF