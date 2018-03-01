The IAAF is seeking an Event Operations Coordinator at its Monaco headquarters.

The Event Operations Coordinator is responsible for the coordination of specific operational aspects of various IAAF World Athletics Series (WAS) events and Olympic Games such as accommodation, accreditation, transport, logistics and volunteers, reporting to the Event Manager of each event.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available here.

The closing date for applications is 4 January 2018.

IAAF