Fans from the following territories and countries can tune in to coverage of the IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 on Saturday 30 March. Coverage in additional territories is expected to be confirmed shortly, so be sure to consult this list regularly.

Fans from territories and countries not listed here can watch the championships via live stream on the IAAF's YouTube channel.

As always, check local listings for the broadcast schedule and intentions - live coverage, delayed coverage or highights - in your area.

Africa

Botswana - BTV

Burkina Faso - RTB

Democratic Republic of Congo - RTNC

Guinea - RTG

Ivory Coast - RTI

Kenya - Citizen TV

Namibia - NBC

Niger - ORTN

Senegal - RTS

Seychelles - SBC

Swaziland - Swazi TV

Tanzania - ZBC 2

Madagascar - ORTM

Burundi - RTNB

Americas

Argentina - TyC Sports

Belize - Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Bolivia - TyC Sports

Brazil - Globosat

Canada - CBC

Chile - TyC Sports

Colombia - TyC Sports

Costa Rica - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Dominican Republic - Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Ecuador - TyC Sports

El Salvador - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Guatemala - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Honduras - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Mexico - Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Nicaragua - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Pan Caribbean - Television Jamaica

Pan Latin America - ESPN International (through ESPN Latin America, ESPN Dos and ESPN Caribbean)

Panama - TyC Sports

Paraguay - TyC Sports

Peru - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)

Puerto Rico - NBC Universal, NBC

Uruguay - TyC Sports

USA - NBC Universal, NBC

US Virgin Islands - NBC Universal, NBC

Venezuela - TyC Sports

Asia

Bangladesh - STAR Sports India

Bhutan - STAR Sports India

China - CCTV

Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea - Galaxia SM

India - STAR Sports India

Maldives - STAR Sports India

Nepal - STAR Sports India

Pakistan - STAR Sports India

Middle East - Abu Dhabi Media

Republic of Korea - Galaxia SM

Sri Lanka - STAR Sports India

Europe

Bosnia - Arena Sport

Croatia - Arena Sport

Denmark - TV2

Italy - ITRAI

Kosovo - Arena Sport

Macedonia - Arena Sport

Montenegro - Arena Sport

Netherlands - NOS

Norway - NONRK

Portugal - PTRTP

Serbia - Arena Sport

Slovenia - Arena Sport

Spain - ESTVE

Sweden - SETV4

Turkey - TRT

United Kingdom - BBC

Oceania

New Zealand - Sky Network NZ

