Fans from the following territories and countries can tune in to coverage of the IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 on Saturday 30 March. Coverage in additional territories is expected to be confirmed shortly, so be sure to consult this list regularly.
Fans from territories and countries not listed here can watch the championships via live stream on the IAAF's YouTube channel.
As always, check local listings for the broadcast schedule and intentions - live coverage, delayed coverage or highights - in your area.
Africa
Botswana - BTV
Burkina Faso - RTB
Democratic Republic of Congo - RTNC
Guinea - RTG
Ivory Coast - RTI
Kenya - Citizen TV
Namibia - NBC
Niger - ORTN
Senegal - RTS
Seychelles - SBC
Swaziland - Swazi TV
Tanzania - ZBC 2
Madagascar - ORTM
Burundi - RTNB
Americas
Argentina - TyC Sports
Belize - Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Bolivia - TyC Sports
Brazil - Globosat
Canada - CBC
Chile - TyC Sports
Colombia - TyC Sports
Costa Rica - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Dominican Republic - Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Ecuador - TyC Sports
El Salvador - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Guatemala - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Honduras - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Mexico - Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Nicaragua - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Pan Caribbean - Television Jamaica
Pan Latin America - ESPN International (through ESPN Latin America, ESPN Dos and ESPN Caribbean)
Panama - TyC Sports
Paraguay - TyC Sports
Peru - TyC Sports, Spring Media (Sub-Licensee - TDN)
Puerto Rico - NBC Universal, NBC
Uruguay - TyC Sports
USA - NBC Universal, NBC
US Virgin Islands - NBC Universal, NBC
Venezuela - TyC Sports
Asia
Bangladesh - STAR Sports India
Bhutan - STAR Sports India
China - CCTV
Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea - Galaxia SM
India - STAR Sports India
Maldives - STAR Sports India
Nepal - STAR Sports India
Pakistan - STAR Sports India
Middle East - Abu Dhabi Media
Republic of Korea - Galaxia SM
Sri Lanka - STAR Sports India
Europe
Bosnia - Arena Sport
Croatia - Arena Sport
Denmark - TV2
Italy - ITRAI
Kosovo - Arena Sport
Macedonia - Arena Sport
Montenegro - Arena Sport
Netherlands - NOS
Norway - NONRK
Portugal - PTRTP
Serbia - Arena Sport
Slovenia - Arena Sport
Spain - ESTVE
Sweden - SETV4
Turkey - TRT
United Kingdom - BBC
Oceania
New Zealand - Sky Network NZ
