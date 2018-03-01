Today, Tuesday 21 November, marks 100 days to go until the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, and to celebrate, the organisers of the event are giving away 100 tickets to local schoolchildren.

The school children, who will be from either primary or secondary schools in Birmingham, will attend the morning session of the championships on Friday 2 March. This session includes three events from the women’s pentathlon and three events from the men’s heptathlon, plus the first round of the men’s and women’s 400m and the first round of the women’s 60m.

“This event will see more than 500 of the world’s best athletes from about 150 different countries coming to Arena Birmingham to compete and, as with all major sports events that we bring to the city, we are keen to use them as an opportunity to inspire young people who live in Birmingham,” said Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council and Chair of the Executive Steering Group for the championships.

“I know the school children who receive these free tickets will have a fantastic time at the Championships and I hope it is an experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The IAAF World Indoor Championships, which is being jointly organised by Birmingham City Council and British Athletics, will be the biggest indoor sports event to be staged in Birmingham since 2003 when the city last hosted the event.

“We are delighted to be able to provide tickets to school children from the local area to attend the IAAF World Indoor Championships,” said British Athletics chief executive Niels de Vos.

“The World Para Athletics Championships London 2017 this summer demonstrated the huge appetite for school children to have an opportunity to attend world-class sport and it is great to know this is to continue at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.”

The free tickets for schools will be allocated based on a prize draw. Five winning schools will be selected at random, with each receiving 20 free tickets.

Tickets for the Thursday evening and Friday morning sessions are currently on sale and tickets for adults start at just £20 for both of these sessions. Due to high demand, tickets for the other four sessions of this four day event aren’t currently available.

