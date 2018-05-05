The fourth episode of the sixth season of IAAF Inside Athletics is available to watch online now and features an exclusive interview with 2017 world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi.

The 2015 world silver medallist, Manangoi moved up a notch at the World Championships in London last year, just three weeks after a sizzling 3:28.80 run, the fastest performance in the world in 2017, which elevated the 25-year-old to ninth on the world all-time list. More recently, Manangoi took the Commonwealth title in Gold Coast, Australia.

IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

