Scroll down for French version

The IAAF is currently recruiting two members for its Screening Panel to serve for a 4-year period from October 2019 to 2023.

As part of its programme of governance and integrity reforms, the IAAF established a Vetting Panel in 2017, whose role it is to decide whether persons seeking to be, or who are, IAAF Officials are eligible to take office.

To ensure that members of the Vetting Panel also meet the same high standards of conduct and integrity as all other IAAF Officials, the IAAF established a Screening Panel whose role it is to determine the eligibility of the prospective and existing Members of the Vetting Panel.

The members of the Screening Panel must have significant legal experience, as well as experience in the vetting or screening of applicants and candidates to official positions.

The specific attributes of persons seeking to apply for these positions are:

- A person of impeccable integrity

- Significant governance experience, or experience in the vetting or screening of applicants or

candidates to official positions

- Strong legal knowledge, preferably in the context of sport

- Experience of the Court of Arbitration for Sport an asset

- Fluency in written and spoken English is required, and French desirable.

The inaugural Screening Panel was appointed in 2017 and its term expires at the 2019 IAAF Congress. Both incumbents of the inaugural Screening Panel have indicated an intention to seek reappointment to the Screening Panel for the next 4-year period.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available in English and French. Deadline for applications is 13 May 2019.

All candidates selected to join the panel will be submitted to the IAAF’s vetting process before appointment.

The IAAF Vetting Rules can be downloaded from the rules and regulations section of the IAAF website.

L'IAAF cherche des candidats pour son Panel de Selection

L’IAAF recrute actuellement deux membres pour son Panel de sélection pour un mandat de quatre ans, d’octobre 2019 à 2023.

Dans le cadre de son programme de réforme de la gouvernance et de l’intégrité, l’Association Internationale des Fédérations d’Athlétisme (IAAF) a mis en place un Panel de vérification en 2017, dont le rôle est de décider si les Officiels de l’IAAF ou ceux qui briguent ce poste sont éligibles pour exercer de leurs fonctions.

Afin de s’assurer que les membres du Panel de vérification répondent également aux mêmes normes élevées de conduite et d’intégrité que tous les autres Officiels de l’IAAF, cette dernière a établi un Panel de sélection dont le rôle est de déterminer l’éligibilité des membres potentiels et en exercice du Panel de vérification.

Les membres du Panel de sélection doivent posséder une expérience juridique significative, ainsi qu’une expérience dans la vérification ou la sélection de requérants et de candidats à des postes officiels.

Les postulants doivent posséder les qualités suivantes:

- Être une personne d’une intégrité irréprochable;

- Posséder une expérience importante en matière de gouvernance, ou de vérification/sélection de requérants ou de candidats à des postes officiels;

- Disposer de solides connaissances juridiques, de préférence dans le domaine du sport;

- L’expérience du Tribunal arbitral du sport est un atout;

- La maîtrise de l’anglais écrit et parlé est requise, et le français est souhaitable.The inaugural Le Panel inaugural de sélection a été nommé en 2017 et son mandat expire au moment du Congrès de l’IAAF de 2019. Les deux membres actuels de ce Panel inaugural ont fait part de leur intention de demander le renouvellement de leur mandat pour la prochaine période de quatre ans.

Une description complète du poste et des détails sur la façon de postuler sont disponibles en français en anglais. La date limite de dépôt des candidatures et fixée au 13 mai 2019.

Tout candidat au poste de membre du Panel de sélection sera soumis au processus de vérification de l’IAAF avant sa nomination.

Les Règles de vérification d’intégrité de l’IAAF se trouvent sur le site web de l’IAAF à la section règles et règlements.

