In its continued effort to keep fans around the world up-to-speed with the IAAF World Indoor Tour, the IAAF will live stream the Copernicus Cup Meeting in Torun, Poland, the fifth competition of the six-meeting series, on Thursday (15).

Action from the Torun Arena will be shown on a live stream which will be available on the IAAF’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, beginning at 19:00 CET (GMT+1). All territories apart from Poland, Argentina and Brazil will have access to the live stream.

In the meantime, catch up with the Torun pre-meet buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Then, look for coverage from the northern Polish city on our live updates page beginning on Wednesday (14) morning CET.

IAAF