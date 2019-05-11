The IAAF is seeking candidates for four positions established as part of its programme of governance and integrity reforms.

The four positions announced today:

- members for the Disciplinary Tribunal to serve for a 4-year period from October 2019 to 2023. A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available in English and French is here.

- members for its Vetting Panel to serve for a 4-year period from October 2019 to 2023. A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available in English and French is here.

- members for its Screening Panel to serve for a 4-year period from October 2019 to 2023. A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available in English and French is here.

- independent member of the Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel. A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available in English and French is here.

Deadline for applications for each position is 13 May 2019.

